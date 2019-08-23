Sadio Mane has revealed that he has already warned Liverpool teammate Andy Robertson about having a tough time dealing with Watford’s Ismaila Sarr.

The 21-year-old secured a move to join Javier Gracia’s side this summer and Mane knows his compatriot well having featured alongside him for Senegal.

In turn, he will be preparing Robertson for the threat that Sarr poses when the two sides meet later in the season, and he has even admitted that he’s told his Liverpool teammate that he’s ready to help him when the time comes.

‘The first day he signed I sent him a message to say good luck and that I was happy for him,’ he told The Athletic. “He’s rapid. I think defenders will struggle.

‘Last time I was speaking to Robbo (Andy Robertson) I said “Watford have a really good player. I will need to help you more otherwise Ismaila Sarr will kill you, because he is a good dribbler and very, very fast”. ‘I’m really happy for him and he made the right choice to come to Watford. For sure I think he will be great.’

Time will tell if Liverpool are able to keep Sarr quiet with the benefit of having Mane’s insight, but after the talented youngster enjoyed an excellent spell at Rennes prior to his move to the Premier League, it will be a major task for most Premier League defences to deal with him based on Mane’s glowing report.

As noted by BBC Sport, Watford broke their club transfer record to land the £25m star this summer, and so they will certainly hope that he can deliver consistently and make a significant impact to help them move closer to their objectives this season.

Based on Mane’s positive assessment, they’ve got themselves a player, one that Robertson may well be feeling a little uneasy about facing now.