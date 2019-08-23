Juventus are reportedly demanding €20m+ from Roma for Daniele Rugani, which in turn could scupper a deal before the transfer deadline.

The Turin giants added Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral to their squad this summer, with stalwarts Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini also battling for a starting spot.

In turn, the situation looks bleak for Rugani in terms of being able to play regularly, an issue that has already seen him limited to just 87 appearances over the last four years for the Bianconeri.

With Roma looking to bolster their defensive options after the exit of Kostas Manolas this summer, a move would seem to make a lot of sense, but there is an issue in negotiations.

According to Calciomercato, while Roma starlets Alessio Riccardi and Zan Celar are expected to be included in the deal to send Rugani to the Italian capital, there is seemingly a significant gap between Juve’s demands and Roma’s offer in terms of the money involved in the deal.

It’s suggested that Juventus want in excess of €20m to green light an exit for the defensive ace, but it’s added that Roma are eager to avoid paying over €10m, and so further talks between the parties are expected ahead of the September 2 transfer deadline for Italian clubs.

Time will tell if a compromise can be reached, but ultimately an exit would suit all concerned as Juve would bring in some welcome cash to balance the books and trim their squad ahead of the new season while Rugani would have a better chance of securing a more prominent role.

As for Roma, they could fill the void left behind by Manolas, handing coach Daniel Fonseca an ideal partner for Gianluca Mancini after his arrival from Atalanta earlier this summer.