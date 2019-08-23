Juventus midfield star set for €60m move to Barcelona

If you read through the list of players in the Juventus squad it’s no surprise that reports constantly link some of their players with an exit. In central midfield alone they boast Aaron Ramsey, Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot, Emre Can, Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Realistically they can only fit three of those in the starting XI so it makes sense that a player like Bentancur could be edging towards the exit.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport via ForzaItalianfootball ,Barcelona are in advanced talks to sign the Uruguayan for a fee of around €60m.

The report goes on to suggest that Barca have been interested in him since 2018. Additionally they also state that Boca Juniors would be owed 50% of his next transfer fee so this could result in a huge windfall for them.

He’s still only 22 but has made 66 appearances for Juventus since signing in 2017. His signing could be huge for Barca as they continue to rebuild their midfield.

They’ve lost Iniesta and Xavi in recent years and players like Rakitic and Busquets are starting to get on in age so they need to have a succession plan in place.

Bentancur has shown he has the ability to control possession but he can also play in a variety of positions. He can anchor the midfield or play further forward and looks equally comfortable doing both.

It may not be the flashiest signing of the Summer for Barcelona but it could be huge for them going forward.