Man City midfielder Fernandinho is reportedly putting off signing an extension to his current deal with the club despite the fact that the Brazilian will become a free agent in nine months time.

Fernandinho has proven to be one of City’s best and most important players during Pep Guardiola’s time at the Etihad, with the former Shakhtar man showing just why some rate him as one of the best midfielders in the league during that time frame.

And now, it seems like the player is running the risk of leaving the Citizens if this report from the Sun is anything to go off.

As per the report, Fernandinho is ready to put off extending his current deal with the club, which may come as a surprise seeing as it expires at the end of this season.

It’s also noted that City want Fernandinho’s future sorted as soon as possible, however the player’s willing to wait before signing an extension due to his great relationship with the club.

If City can end up tying Fernandinho down to a new deal, it’ll come as a huge boost for the club, as the Brazilian international has shown he’s more than capable of being a key player for Guardiola’s side.

Despite being at the old age of 34, Fernandinho still managed to make 29 PL appearances for City last term, as he helped the club win yet another title ahead of rivals Liverpool.

And City fans will be hoping to see the Brazilian have the same impact this time around as the club look to retain their title for the second season running.