Maurizio Sarri update: Juventus confirm how many games he’ll miss amid recovery from pneumonia

Juventus have released an official statement offering an update on the condition of Maurizio Sarri after he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

The Turin giants begin the new Serie A campaign against Parma on Saturday evening, hoping to get the defence of their league crown off to a winning start.

However, they’ll have to do so without their coach on the sidelines, with the Italian tactician being diagnosed with pneumonia earlier this week and in turn his involvement on matchday was put into doubt.

According to the club’s statement, Sarri will skip the games against Parma and Napoli in order to complete his recovery, although it’s noted that he has undergone further tests and is recovering as expected.

Further, the illness hasn’t been able to keep him away from being involved in preparations for the weekend, as he was at the club’s training HQ on Thursday to continue to help his staff prepare for the Parma clash as he’ll be desperate to see his side make a positive start.

Time will tell if they are able to or not, but the good news is that Sarri’s condition is improving and the club have taken sensible action to ensure that he’s able to make a full and swift recovery to return to the bench as soon as possible.

Juventus take on Parma on Saturday evening, before hosting Napoli in Turin next weekend. Sarri’s first game on the bench for the reigning Serie A champions after replacing Massimiliano Allegri this summer is therefore likely to be the encounter with Fiorentina in Florence after the international break.