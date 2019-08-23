MLS side preparing €30M transfer offer for Barcelona superstar, club willing to offer ace lucrative three-year deal

MLS side Inter Miami are preparing to make a €30M swoop for Barcelona forward Luis Suarez, whose current deal with the club expires in 2021.

Suarez has been a shadow of his former self these past few seasons, with the Uruguayan’s decline being clear for all to see.

And now, it seems like despite this, Barca could get the chance to bring in some decent funds by selling the 32-year-old next year.

As per Don Balon, Suarez’s deal with the Blaugrana expires in two years time, and given this, Inter Miami are preparing an offer of €30M for the South American, with the club ready to offer the striker a lucrative three-year deal to try and convince him to move to the US.

The report also notes that Miami want Suarez to be the face of their club for the 2020 MLS campaign, as the newly-formed US side look to get make their first ever season in the countries top flight a good one.

Miami are set to undergo their first ever MLS season next year, and if they can somehow manage to convince Suarez to join them, we’re sure they can make their inaugural campaign an impressive one.

Suarez bagged 25 goals and 13 assists in all competitions for the Blaugrana last term, as he proved he can still cut it against some of the best teams Spain has to offer.

However despite this, the South American is still far from what he used to be, something that could persuade the club to sell him should Miami come in with a tempting offer in the near future.