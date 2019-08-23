Newcastle receive three bids for out of favour defender

Newcastle’s hopes of shifting one of their out of favour stars have been boosted just as the final stage of the transfer window approaches, three sides are interested in this ace.

According to the Chronicle, Serie A sides Fiorentina and Hellas Verona – as well as Dutch top-flight oufit FC Utrecht, are all interested in signing out of favour Newcastle star Achraf Lazaar.

As per the report, Utrecht and Hellas Verona have already made offers for the ace, although it’s not yet revealed if these proposals are for loan or permanent moves.

A return to Serie A makes sense for the Morroco international, Lazaar made a name for himself at Palermo – the full-back was born in Morocco but moved to Italy at a young age.

Returning to a familiar environment could be just what the 27-year-old needs in order to get his career back on track after a disappointing spell in England.

Lazaar has made just 9 appearances across all competitions since joining the Magpies three years ago, according to Sky Sports the Tyneside outfit signed the full-back for around £2m.

The Chronicle add that Lazaar hasn’t been named in Newcastle Premier League squad, this all but confirms that the club are pushing the ace towards the exit door.

Lazaar spent the second-half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, Steve Bruce was the Owls’ manager at the time so it’s surprising to see that he hasn’t given the left-back another chance to shine at St. James’ Park.