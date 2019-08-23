Barcelona are preparing to make one last, huge offer to try and tempt Neymar into coming back to the Nou Camp this summer.

The Brazilian left the club back in the summer of 2017 in favour of a move to PSG, with the forward shining in France since this transfer.

However now, it seems like the winger’s time in the French capital could be coming to an end, with Barcelona being touted as a potential destination for the player.

And now, it seems like the Spanish giants are preparing one last, big offer for Neymar, as they look to get a deal over the line for him before next month’s deadline.

As per Don Balon, Barca are lining up one last offer of €150M plus the services of Samuel Umtiti, a player they value at €60m, thus to Barca, the total value of this offer is around €210M.

Umtiti is a top defender, and a very experienced one at that, thus an offer of this ilk could be tempting for PSG.

The Frenchman has won two league titles and two Copa Del Rey titles during his time at the Nou Camp, with the player also playing a key part in France’s World Cup win back in the summer of 2018.

Neymar would be a brilliant acquisition for Barca to make, however whether he’s worth handing over the quality Umtiti AND €150M is certainly up for debate.