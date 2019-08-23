One of Arsenal’s highest-profile stars has delivered this stern message ahead of the side’s mammoth clash with Liverpool, the Gunners ace insists he has ‘no fear’.

Arsenal star Dani Ceballos as insisted to Gooners that he has “Absolute respect, nut no fear” for Champions League winners Liverpool ahead of this weekend’s eagerly-anticipated Premier League clash.

Unai Emery’s side will challenge the Reds at Anfield, the Gunners haven’t won against Liverpool in the league in over four-and-a-half years.

Most recently, the north London club were embarrassed by Jurgen Klopp’s side in a 5-1 defeat.

The clash has proven to be quite heated in recent years, so fans can expect an exciting game on Saturday evening. The two sides are the only outfits that have won their opening two Premier League games.

Here’s what Ceballos had to say ahead of the clash:

Ceballos delivered a Man of the Match performance in Arsenal’s victory against Burnley last week, the Spaniard pulled off a masterclass and registered two assists in the tie.

It will be interesting to see if the Real Madrid loanee can hold his own against some of the world’s best players when he faces off against the Reds.

After a disappointing run of results against Liverpool, the Gunners will be hoping to get a long-awaited win over their rivals.