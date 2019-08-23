Peter Jackson, Betfair and Paddy Power Chief Executive: “Responsible Gambling Is a Key for Casino’s Survival”

Responsible gambling is an essential point for bookmakers to continue thriving, according to the chief executive of one of the biggest gambling corporations Flutter Entertainment. The group is well-known for popular casinos such as Betfair and Paddy Power.

In the face of the attitude towards addicted gamblers, increased taxation of casinos and declining of the maximum bets from £100 to £2 introduced by the government for FOBTs, the gambling industry is now under considerable external pressure.

According to Peter Jackson, the Flutter Entertainment owner, during the first half of the year 2019, the company showed profits before tax had fallen 24% to £81 million. And at the same time, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization were down 10% to £196 million compared to the same period of the last year.

A rise in betting duty in Ireland and growing taxation in Australia enhanced investment in the Flutter’s US operations. The influence of FOBT stake reductions in the UK, which had an impact on such giants of the industry as Virgin Games mobile Casino, also played a considerable role. In principle, all of UKonline casinos play a big role in this.

At the beginning of the year 2019, the company has implemented various measures in terms of responsible gambling. They include implementing secure gambling initiatives in collaboration with four other reputable companies, which are targeted at increasing funding to the treatment of gambling addiction, an interdict on advertising on several sports and the growing use of methods to protect addicted gamblers amid an increase in complaints made against betting firms, as per BBC Sport.

Paddy Power has also held a Save Our Shirts campaign with several EFL teams. As a result, they eliminated sponsorship from the front of football shirts. It was partly related to criticism about the growth in betting advertising in football.

Jackson placed a greater focus on the importance of changes Flutter Entertainment had made in the field of responsible gambling. And the company plans to continue doing them all around the world. He also emphasized that nobody had forced the company to make such changes. The biggest gambling operators decided that was the right thing to do. We shouldn’t neglect that the industry needs to take steps to let businesses to be sustainable.

A forward-thinking approach becomes more and more important for the gambling field. And the most important things to do in terms of responsible gambling are related to advertising and reducing the number of addicted gamblers. Peter Jackson said that responsible gaming is the right direction to move for the casino industry.

Whereas the Grand National was the most popular betting race, the highest result for Flutter was the victory of Al BoumPhoto in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

While profits and earnings took a tumble, revenue grew 18%. All that is primarily due to the Flutter Entertainment’s operation FanDuel in the USA, that reported a 148 % increase in revenue, and Sportingbet in Australia, where revenue grew 16%.

Online operations of the corporation increased by 8% whereas retail fell 4 %. At the same time, Flutter managers are confident their estate would continue growing, although other companies in the field faced a decrease in profitability, which is related to FOBTs.

As mentioned by Jackson, the key growth strategies of the corporation are promoting Betfair worldwide as well as further expansion into the USA. He also added that the company had had six productive months, and all departments had responded well to the challenges faced and showed reliable results on an underlying basis. Jackson is pleased with the advances they made to build a long-term and diversified business. He is sure the corporation can make good progress in the coming six months.

Peel Hunt, a reputable broker, mentioned in his note to investors that he was cautious about shares of Flutter Entertainment in light of regulatory risks. He also added that the business was making progress despite considerable hardships. And we should expect the shares approaching fair value.

Markets responded positively to the corporation’s half-year results during the last six months, with shares up 5.97% to 6,600% at the close of trading today.