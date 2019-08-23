Scottish giants Rangers have submitted a loan-to-buy offer for Liverpool ace Ryan Kent, the 22-year-old winger spent last season on loan with the Light Blues.

According to an exclusive report by Football Insider, Scottish giants Rangers have submitted a loan-to-buy offer for Liverpool ace Ryan Kent, the bid is thought to be worth around £6m.

Football Insider report that the Light Blues have held lengthy talks with the Reds about re-signing the England Under-20 international.

Scottish teams have until midnight on September 2 to seal any deals before the transfer window slams shut.

Football Insider suggest that Ranger’s offer for Kent was given the go ahead by chairman Dave King, the Scottish side will be obligated to buy Kent for £6m next summer under the terms of the proposed deal.

Fans will be massively excited if this deal goes through, Kent would be the club’s most expensive signing since former Premier League star Mikel Arteta joined the Light Blues in 2002, as per the Independent.

Football Insider’s also reiterates that Liverpool value Kent at around £10m, will Ranger’s bid be enough to seal a move for the exciting winger?

Kent flourished under the tutelage of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard last season, the ace managed to score 6 goals and provide 4 assists in 27 league appearances.

The 22-year-old will find it difficult to get minutes under his belt with the Reds considering their devastating attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

It would be wise for Kent to seek a move elsewhere to kickstart his senior career, if the ace is successful with Rangers -Premier League sides will undoubtedly line up for his signature in the future.