Real Madrid chiefs are reportedly having second thoughts about signing this superstar, the ace’s worrying injury record has raised question marks in the Spanish capital.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Real Madrid’s chiefs are having second thoughts about a marquee move for wantaway Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar after receiving worrying injury reports regarding the Brazilian.

AS add that Madrid’s decision makers aren’t questioning the star’s ability, but they are worried about the 27-year-old’s injury problems considering the expected mammoth cost of the deal.

According to Goal, the French giants are open to granting Neymar’s wish by sanctioning a permanent transfer this summer or a loan with an obligation to buy next summer.

Goal report that the Parisians value the ace at a staggering €220m to €250m, Neymar could be on the brink of breaking the world’s most expensive transfer fee for the second time in his career.

AS continue to suggest that Madrid have received several medical reports that conclude that Neymar has a high risk of suffering a repeat metatarsal injury to his left foot.

Neymar has missed a notable amount of action due to this in injury over the last two years.

AS also state that Los Blancos could only be willing to do a deal for Neymar if they are issued guarantees over the star’s fitness by PSG.

One somewhat unusual clause that Los Blancos have suggested is that some payment for the superstar would become null and void if he were to suffer another metatarsal fracture.

It’s also added that PSG have been reluctant to play the superstar in their opening Ligue 1 clashes over fears that the star is injured, which would jeopardise a potential exit.

It goes without saying that Madrid would be massively boosted by Neymar’s signature, the tricky attacker would propel the Spanish giants back to the top of La Liga and into contention for Champions League honours.

Neymar is certainly one of the world’s best players and it will be interesting to see if the Brazilian secures an exit from Paris before the transfer window closes in just over a week.