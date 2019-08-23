Real Madrid are said to be looking at a potential move for Germany and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.

Havertz was brilliant for Leverkusen for last term, with the 20-year-old’s performances helping the Bundesliga outfit achieve a top four finish in the league.

And now, it seems like this form for the German side has caught the eye of Real Madrid, who are being linked with a move for Havertz by Don Balon.

According to the report, Real are looking at Havertz, a player whose price tag currently sits at around €90M, with it also being stated that clubs such as Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked with a move for the youngster.

Havertz is a very talented individual with a ridiculously high ceiling, thus if Real care about the future of their first team, it’d make sense to move for a player of his calibre.

Last year, the midfielder bagged a total of 20 goals and seven assists for Bayer in all competition, a hugely impressive goal return for someone who normally plays as an attacking midfielder.

Havertz as been known to predominantly play as an attacking midfielder during his time with Bayer, however the German has also been known to play as a right winger or central midfielder, versatility that could come in handy for Zidane should he end up at the Bernabeu in the coming weeks.

It’ll be interesting to see if Los Blancos end up making a move for the German international ahead of next month’s deadline, as Zidane seemingly looks to bolster his squad in the coming days and weeks.