Real Madrid are said to be eyeing a move for Chelsea shot-stopper Willy Caballero this summer, as the club look at potential replacements for Keylor Navas.

As per the Daily Mail, the Costa Rican is keen on sealing a move away from the Spanish giants ahead of next month’s transfer deadline.

Marca are now reporting, via the Daily Mail, that Zidane’s side are looking at a move for Argentine Caballero as a possible replacement for the Costa Rican international.

Caballero is a very experienced goalkeeper, and should the opportunity arise for Real to bring him in on the cheap, we can’t see any reason why Los Blancos shouldn’t go through with a move for the South American.

The Blues star has proven to be a reliable back-up for the likes of Thibaut Courtois and Kepa during his time at Stamford Bridge, and it seems like the Argentine could be playing second fiddle to the Belgian yet again at Real should he swap west London for Madrid this summer.

During his time in England, Caballero also proved to be a reliable back-up option for Man City, however the 37-year-old was let go following Guardiola’s first season at the Etihad after the club signed Ederson from Benfica.

If Real are serious about getting a good plan B option between the sticks, they shouldn’t look any further than Caballero, who’s showed just how good an back-up choice he can be during his stints with both Chelsea and Man City.