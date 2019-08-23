Real Madrid reportedly believe that they can run their pursuit of Neymar down to the wire this summer as patience is key to beating Barcelona to him.

Los Blancos have already been busy adding quality reinforcements to their squad this summer, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao arriving.

SEE MORE: Barcelona given deadline to beat Real Madrid to Neymar transfer

They made a good start to the new La Liga campaign with a 3-1 win over Celta Vigo last weekend, and so Zinedine Zidane will be pleased with where his side are at currently.

However, it appears as though they hope to make one more marquee signing this summer, with AS reporting that they are ready to bide their time for Neymar, as they are confident that Barcelona won’t be able to satisfy Paris Saint-Germain’s demands and so they will wait until the end of the window to be in the best position possible at the negotiating table with the French giants.

Time will tell if that’s a sensible plan or if they simply risk missing out on Neymar by running out of time, but it’s added by AS that Lionel Messi is said to be calling Neymar ‘every day’, urging him to return to the Catalan giants for a second stint after his previous successful spell.

With that in mind, it’s evident the Barca talisman is fully aware of not only the importance for his club to land a quality target like Neymar, but perhaps also to avoid seeing him join their direct rivals too, hence his touted desperation in trying to convince him.

It comes as Mundo Deportivo note that Barcelona are still eager to see Neymar push for a return to the club to rule out Real Madrid and Juventus, thus putting pressure back on PSG to allow him to go back to the Nou Camp.

It’s added that the 27-year-old may not be willing to do that, in which case it does leave Barca vulnerable to seeing Real Madrid hijack their move and they could very well miss out on their top target to their old rivals.