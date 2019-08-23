Real Madrid make STAGGERING bid of €120m and one of their Summer signings for Neymar

Part of the fun surrounding the whole Neymar saga this Summer is trying to decipher what’s true and what seems to be absolute nonsense. This story is one of those that you could argue could make sense but it remains to be seen if the move actually goes through.

According to Serbian outlet Zurnal, Real Madrid are close to agreeing a deal to bring Neymar back to Spain from PSG. They report the deal would cost Real €120m plus Keylor Navas and new signing Luka Jovic.

The case surrounding Luka Jovic is a really strange one. The BBC reported that he was signed for a fee of over £50m this Summer but it’s starting to look like Zidane doesn’t trust him. The Serbian had a poor pre-season and if Zidane has decided he doesn’t want him then you wouldn’t put it past him letting him go already.

PSG need a goalkeeper after Buffon returned to Juventus so Keylor Navas would also be a welcome addition in Paris.

Whether PSG find the overall package acceptable is yet to be seen, but time and options are running out if they do want Neymar to leave in this window.

Edinson Cavani is also getting older so Jovic could be a great replacement for him going forward.

It’s worth keeping an eye on this over the next week or so!