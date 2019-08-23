Report reveals exactly what Paul Pogba did in Man United dressing room following penalty miss vs Wolves

Paul Pogba didn’t exactly have the best of times against Wolves this week, as the Man United midfielder had a moment, and game, to forget on Monday.

The Red Devils dropped their first points of the season at Molineux this week, as they succumbed to a 1-1 draw with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in what was their first away game of the season.

During the match, Pogba was handed the chance to win the game for United in the second half, as he stepped up to a penalty, however the Frenchman saw his spot-kick saved by Rui Patricio, with his side then failing to score for the rest of the game.

And following this, it’s been revealed exactly what Pogba did in United’s dressing room his failure to score from 12 yards against Wolves.

As per the Athletic, via the Daily Star, Pogba went into United’s dressing room after the match and held his hands up to his teammates, an action that’s a very mature thing for the player to do.

A lot of players wouldn’t accept responsibility for their actions were they to have done what Pogba did, however given this, it seems like the midfielder is much more mature than people give him credit for.

It’s great to hear that Pogba was man enough to do something like this, with it now seeming like the French international is moulding himself into a player capable of being United’s captain later down the line.