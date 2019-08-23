Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addressed the media on Friday and covered a number of key topics ahead of his side’s clash with Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolves on Monday night, with controversy being sparked over a missed penalty in the second half at Molineux.

Despite scoring the previous week from the spot against Chelsea, Marcus Rashford allowed Paul Pogba to take the penalty, and the Frenchman saw his effort saved by Rui Patricio as United spurned the chance of securing all three points.

That in turn created real debate over Man Utd’s strategy of having two assigned penalty takers who ultimately decide on the pitch who is going to take it, and it appears as though that approach will not change as Solskjaer also hit out at the abuse that Pogba faced on Twitter after the game.

“Paul is fine, he’s a strong character and it makes him stronger. I cannot believe we still sit here in 2019 taking about these instances,” he told the press, as reported by Sky Sports. “Social media is a place where people can hide behind fake identities. There’s so many Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s on social media that I know are not me.

“The authorities have got to do something about the ones who spread this hate. You feel sorry for them really – they must have problems themselves.”

On the penalty situation, Solskjaer did not suggest that the current system will change, thus it would appear as though Pogba and Rashford will continue to share the responsibility.

“I’m sure you’re going to see Paul Pogba score a penalty again for Manchester United. Let’s see when we get the next one. We’re practicing penalties still,” he added. “Marcus (Rashford) and Paul are still on them. Don’t be surprised if Marcus or Paul scores the next one – I’m sure they will.

“There’s absolutely no fighting amongst them. We’re disappointed that we didn’t win the game, but the talk is always much more difficult when you don’t get a result.”

Meanwhile, the Norwegian tactician also provided a transfer update on Alexis Sanchez, and remained coy over whether or not an exit would materialise before the transfer deadline for the rest of Europe on September 2.

“There are still talks with some clubs. But he played in that game and he played well. As I have said he is working well. Let’s see in September what is going to happen.”

Having already sold Romelu Lukaku this summer, there could be a concern for some United fans that they will be left too light in attack if Sanchez also departs.