Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta played this insane one-touch long pass for Japanese side Vissel Kobe today, the attacking midfielder is still sharp at 35 years old.

In the 21st minute of today’s clash Iniesta pulled off an unbelievable volleyed pass, the ball was played straight into the path of one of his teammates who teed up Junya Tanaka – who extended his side’s lead.

Iniesta was masterful for the Japanese outfit today, the veteran midfielder scored from the penalty spot in the 20th minute.

Check out Iniesta’s unbelievable pass below:

How's that for a pass on the volley?! ? An Andres Iniesta special sets up a third goal for Vissel Kobe in Fernando Torres' last ever match ? pic.twitter.com/4Ve9CON8v7 — Goal (@goal) August 23, 2019

Iniesta’s phenomenal performance ruined Fernando Torres’ swanswong, Torres’ Sagan Tosu were hammered 6-1 by Vissel Kobe.

This was the final game of Torres’ illustrious career, after 18 years of professional football at the highest level the Spaniard will be remembered for his clinical finishing during his time at Atletico Madrid and Liverpool.