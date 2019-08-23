Video: Aston Villa goal seals victory to end two incredible statistics

Aston Villa looked well worth their three points this evening as they defeated Everton 2-0 to claim their first win of the season.

What makes the victory even more remarkable is when you consider that Jack Grealish had played in 19 straight Premier League defeats. Goal.com tweeted this to confirm he had finally got the victory on the 20th attempt.

?

?

?

?

?

?

?

?

?

?

?

?

?

?

?

?

?

?

?

?

? Jack Grealish’s 20-game losing streak in the Premier League ENDS! ? pic.twitter.com/NdYzMZTxBa — Goal (@goal) August 23, 2019

Wesley had given Villa the lead in the first half but this late strike from Anwar El Ghazi ensured they would finish with all three points.

If you think Jack Grealish’s run was poor then manager Dean Smith had actually been on an even worse run against Premier League competition. Opta Joe confirmed he hadn’t beaten top flight opposition in his previous 25 attempts.

1 – Dean Smith has registered his first win over a Premier League opponent – he had failed to win in 25 previous meetings with Premier League opposition in his career as a player and manager before tonight (W0 D5 L20). Duck. pic.twitter.com/D648utU4u2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 23, 2019

Villa looked like they have enough to survive this season and as long as they can avoid similar runs without a victory they should be fine this year.