Video: “Needs to be released from his contract tonight”: These fans react to Theo Walcott’s dreadful miss

It’s honestly hard to tell if Theo Walcott has lived up to the potential he showed as a youngster. He did score over 100 goals for Arsenal but you always got the impression Arsene Wenger didn’t trust him to be his main option.

He had a glorious chance to equalise for Everton tonight but this miss probably sums up his Everton career so far:

These fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration with the Everton forward:

It’s always tough to take the ball on the volley but he should be doing much better with the chance.

 

