Video: “Needs to be released from his contract tonight”: These fans react to Theo Walcott’s dreadful miss

It’s honestly hard to tell if Theo Walcott has lived up to the potential he showed as a youngster. He did score over 100 goals for Arsenal but you always got the impression Arsene Wenger didn’t trust him to be his main option.
He had a glorious chance to equalise for Everton tonight but this miss probably sums up his Everton career so far:
At least they caught Walcott on camera, this has just smashed my windscreen in the carpark #AVLEVE pic.twitter.com/bR81lVqQ8K
— MB (@Biwx99) August 23, 2019
These fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration with the Everton forward:
Walcott needs to be released tonight from the contract.
Absolute dross player. Has been like that for almost 6-7 years now
— Prashant Tiwari (@fpl_prashant) August 23, 2019
if only Walcott knew how to hit the target it may have turned out differently…
— Richard Barter (@ReptilianBuff) August 23, 2019
Hope Theo Walcott retires at the end of this year.
— Scott (@_ScottJonesy) August 23, 2019
Moise kean: oh i have to cross now, ronaldo should be there..
*Walcott appears*
Moise kean: shit i forgot
— Dimasmace (@dimasmace) August 23, 2019
It’s always tough to take the ball on the volley but he should be doing much better with the chance.