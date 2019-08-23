Video: “Needs to be released from his contract tonight”: These fans react to Theo Walcott’s dreadful miss

It’s honestly hard to tell if Theo Walcott has lived up to the potential he showed as a youngster. He did score over 100 goals for Arsenal but you always got the impression Arsene Wenger didn’t trust him to be his main option.

He had a glorious chance to equalise for Everton tonight but this miss probably sums up his Everton career so far:

At least they caught Walcott on camera, this has just smashed my windscreen in the carpark #AVLEVE pic.twitter.com/bR81lVqQ8K — MB (@Biwx99) August 23, 2019

These fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration with the Everton forward:

Walcott needs to be released tonight from the contract. Absolute dross player. Has been like that for almost 6-7 years now — Prashant Tiwari (@fpl_prashant) August 23, 2019

if only Walcott knew how to hit the target it may have turned out differently… — Richard Barter (@ReptilianBuff) August 23, 2019

Hope Theo Walcott retires at the end of this year. — Scott (@_ScottJonesy) August 23, 2019

Moise kean: oh i have to cross now, ronaldo should be there.. *Walcott appears* Moise kean: shit i forgot — Dimasmace (@dimasmace) August 23, 2019

It’s always tough to take the ball on the volley but he should be doing much better with the chance.