Vincent Kompany’s dreadful start as manager gets worse as he may miss his own testimonial

In a way it almost seems poetic that Vincent Kompany could be forced to miss his own testimonial through injury, when you consider how often he seemed to be injured during his time at Man City.

According to journalist Kristof Terreur, Kompany’s spell as player manager has gone from bad to worse as he was forced off injured in tonight’s loss to Genk. The injury also means he might not be able to play in his own testimonial.

The injured player-manager. Anderlecht lost 1-0 against champions KRC Genk – that’s 2 points out of 15 for Kompany and company. And he’s possibly out for his own testimonial in 3 weeks. #mcfc pic.twitter.com/CUnQ4aMKuj — Kristof Terreur ?? (@HLNinEngeland) August 23, 2019

It was fairly surprising to most when it was announced he would be returning to Anderlecht as a player-manager for this season. It’s a big job for someone with no managerial experience to take and it’s rare to see a player-manager at a high level these days.

His time in charge has not gone well as his side have two draws and three defeats from their opening five games.

Anderlecht are traditionally favourites for the title in Belgium but have only won the league once in the past five years and that doesn’t look like changing this season.

He’s undoubtedly a club legend but if this run of form continues then they might have to make the awkward decision to sack him or ask him to purely focus on being a player.

He now faces a fight to be fit for his testimonial on September 11. He was expected to lead a team of former Man City players against a select team of former Premier League stars.