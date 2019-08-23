Some Chelsea fans have been left devastated by the news that superstar N’Golo Kante has suffered an ankle injury, the tireless midfielder has only just returned to action.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed that tireless midfielder N’Golo Kante has been dealing with an injury for the past week and the Frenchman could miss the Blues’ crucial clash with Norwich this weekend.

Chelsea have suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to rivals Manchester United and a frustrating draw against Leicester City so far this season – making the Norwich tie a must-win fixture.

Goal’s Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella later revealed that Kante’s injury was an ankle sprain:

Lampard confirms Kante's injury is an ankle sprain. Doubtful for tomorrow. #CFC #NCFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) August 23, 2019

Check out some reaction to the World Cup winner’s injury setback below:

I hope the injury won’t be serious — eric hazard (@erichazard10) August 23, 2019

Why is he always injured? Lamps should give him enough time to heal completely. ? — Anna (@ann_Errr) August 23, 2019

Why’s he always injured now — Kyal Mason (@KyalMason1) August 23, 2019

N’Golo will still start, he’s better than every other midfielder even with an injury. — Daniel Evans (@Daniel_Evans56) August 23, 2019

He’s a machine, he will still pull great performance even if he is 20% fit — ADEMOLA ?? (@Olalekslim) August 23, 2019

Ffs kante became injury prone https://t.co/wox6sIgKFE — koukous (@chelseacious) August 23, 2019

Aaah shit Kante isn’t fit again…. What’s going on with him.

He’s injured and still better than any midfielder …… pic.twitter.com/S9lrRahrTD — Nana Carsley (@Carsley_1) August 23, 2019

Kante was phenomenal in Chelsea’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Liverpool, the Frenchman will be a massive miss for the Blues against Norwich.

Daniel Farke’s side will be raring to go after an impressive 3-1 victory against Newcastle, Canaries star Teemu Pukki scored a hat-trick in the clash and the Blues will need to keep a close eye on the Finland international.