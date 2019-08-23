Menu

‘Why’s he always injured’ – These Chelsea fans react to news of N’Golo Kante’s ankle injury

Some Chelsea fans have been left devastated by the news that superstar N’Golo Kante has suffered an ankle injury, the tireless midfielder has only just returned to action.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed that tireless midfielder N’Golo Kante has been dealing with an injury for the past week and the Frenchman could miss the Blues’ crucial clash with Norwich this weekend.

Chelsea have suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to rivals Manchester United and a frustrating draw against Leicester City so far this season – making the Norwich tie a must-win fixture.

Goal’s Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella later revealed that Kante’s injury was an ankle sprain:

Check out some reaction to the World Cup winner’s injury setback below:

Kante was phenomenal in Chelsea’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Liverpool, the Frenchman will be a massive miss for the Blues against Norwich.

Daniel Farke’s side will be raring to go after an impressive 3-1 victory against Newcastle, Canaries star Teemu Pukki scored a hat-trick in the clash and the Blues will need to keep a close eye on the Finland international.

