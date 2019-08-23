Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has insisted that he wants Keylor Navas to remain at the club amid ongoing speculation over his future.

The 32-year-old has been with the Spanish giants since 2014 and has gone on to make 162 appearances for the club while playing a pivotal role in their success in recent years.

However, his position has altered since the arrival of Thibaut Courtois last summer, with the Belgian shot-stopper now expected to be Zidane’s first choice between the posts this season.

Perhaps with that in mind it has been suggested that Navas wants an exit, as noted by ESPN, with Paris Saint-Germain touted as a possible destination.

Despite those ongoing rumours though, Zidane has insisted that he wants the Costa Rican international to stay and delivered a very clear message about his intentions as well as his wish to see the transfer window close so the speculation stops.

“I can’t imagine the squad without him, he’s an important player; he always has been and always will be,” he said, as per Marca. “I’m not contemplating that possibility. He hasn’t told me that he wants to leave, he’s here and he wants to play, which is very important for us.

“He’s always been a professional, we will have many games and I count on him and I will count on him. This is the message: I want Keylor to continue with us.

“Of course, until September 2, anything can happen, that’s why I want September 2 to come so that we don’t have to talk about transfers anymore.”

Time will tell whether or not Navas is still a Real Madrid player come the start of next month, but Zidane has been clear and with a need for a quality back-up goalkeeper to also offer healthy competition for places, Navas fits the role perfectly.