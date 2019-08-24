Tammy Abraham put in a brilliant performance for Chelsea this afternoon, as he helped the Blues secure their first win of the season under new manager Frank Lampard.

The Blues were yet to taste victory under Lampard in the Premier League before today, with the club drawing and losing to Leicester and Man United respectively in their opening two outings.

However the new Chelsea boss has now got his hands on his first win as manager of the west London club, and it’s all down to forward Tammy Abraham.

The former Aston Villa loanee bagged twice for the Blues today, as he played a key role in their 3-2 win over newly-promoted Norwich at Carrow Road.

Abraham’s overall performance was brilliant. The Englishman was clinical in front of goal, with his hold-up play also proving to be top-notch as well.

Abraham’s brace in the match meant that he’s just become the first English player since Lampard himself to score twice for Chelsea in the Premier League.

?Tammy Abraham is the 1st English player to score 2+ goals in a PL game for @ChelseaFC since Frank Lampard (v West Ham) in November 2013 ??????? pic.twitter.com/DekrCVQ2tz — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 24, 2019

It was great to see Abraham do so well today given the abuse he received following his penalty miss against Liverpool in the European Super Cup a few weeks ago.

It’ll be interesting to see how Abraham fairs from here on out now he’s finally got his first PL goals for Chelsea in what was a good day all-round for the Blues in east Anglia.