AC Milan chief Zvonimir Boban is reportedly set to travel to Spain next week in an attempt to try and get a deal done for Atletico Madrid star Angel Correa.

The Rossoneri get their Serie A campaign underway on Sunday evening when they face Udinese, and so the focus this weekend will be on that encounter.

However, with the transfer window in Italy open until September 2, they still have time to bolster coach Marco Giampaolo’s squad and rumours suggest that they have one main target in mind.

According to Calciomercato, Boban will travel to Madrid early next week for talks with Atleti as Milan hope that they can finally prise him away and find a solution to a key issue in the current side.

It’s added that the 24-year-old has been valued at €50m+ by Atleti, and so it remains to be seen whether or not Boban’s efforts of going for face-to-face talks results in a breakthrough in negotiations as Milan will likely want to reduce that figure.

Time will tell whether or not it will result in a breakthrough for the Italian giants, but as noted by MilanNews, respected journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has insisted that Milan want Correa ‘at all costs’, and so they’ll be desperate for positive news next week.

It’s easy to see why they would be in truth, as Correa’s tenacity, intensity and energy off the ball in terms of pressing and winning back possession high up the pitch will fit perfectly with Giampaolo’s style of play, while he has the technical quality, creativity and goalscoring threat to make himself a handful for opposition defenders when on the ball too.

With Samu Castillejo failing to impress as the second striker in Giampaolo’s preferred 4-3-1-2 system in pre-season, adding Correa behind Krzysztof Piatek could prove to be a decisive move.