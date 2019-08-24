After Unai Emery encouraged Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi to leave the club this summer, his agent has revealed that he’s considering his options.

The Gunners signed David Luiz from Chelsea on deadline day while William Saliba also arrived as a long-term solution at the back as he returned to Saint Etienne on a season-long loan deal.

Given Arsenal conceded 51 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, Emery had to shore things up at the back and the switch in personnel may well be enough to ensure that happens.

Having failed to feature in the first two league games of the season, the Spanish tactician encouraged both Mustafi and Mohamed Elneny to move on before the September 2 deadline for clubs around Europe, as noted by Sky Sports, and it sounds as though that advice has been heeded.

“Shkodran had a great time with Arsenal. We still have a contract for two years and can imagine to stay in London,” Mustafi’s father and agent said, as quoted by The Mirror.

“However the best for both sides is probably to work on a transfer. But for that it also needs market-driven transfer-fees.”

The German international has come under scrutiny in north London as he has been error prone and vulnerable at the back at times to emerge as the weak link in the Arsenal defence.

Nevertheless, it has to be said that Emery should surely be commended for dealing with the situation in such a classy way as he has ultimately been completely transparent with his players and conceded that he wants what’s best for them and with a lack of playing time likely at Arsenal, the best thing is to look elsewhere for a more prominent role.

Whether or not Mustafi secures that before the deadline remains to be seen, but based on the comments above, it would seem as though his agent is certainly now open to offers and time will tell if a suitable one arrives to convince them to move on.