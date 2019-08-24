Agent of Leicester City star Caglar Soyuncu reveals interest from around Europe before Foxes decision

Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu was a man in demand this summer as his agent has revealed that he was attracting interest from countless clubs.

The Foxes eventually decided to keep the 23-year-old after seeing Harry Maguire complete his move to Manchester United and he has since gone on to feature in the opening games of the Premier League campaign.

In turn, he’ll be pleased to get his opportunity to play regularly at the King Power Stadium this season, but it could have been very different for him had Maguire remained with Brendan Rodgers’s side.

“Caglar missed the pre-season last year and when he arrived, Leicester had Harry Maguire. Caglar played 8 games last season and did very well. He deserved to play more but the manager wanted to stick with the old backline when he came in,” he is quoted as saying by Sport Witness.

“For the new season, we received offers from Turkish clubs Besiktas and Fenerbahce. We also had offers from Italian, German and French clubs, but Leicester decided to keep him after Harry Maguire left the club.”

Thus far, it looks as though Leicester have got a replacement to fill the void left behind by Maguire without having to sign a replacement this summer, and so they’ll be delighted with the decision to keep Soyuncu, who will undoubtedly hope to continue to marshal the backline this season.

He’s made an impressive start to the new campaign, and Rodgers will be hoping for more of the same moving forward having also seen the club pocket a huge profit on Maguire.