Alexis Sanchez could reportedly see a major breakthrough in his move to Inter on Monday as he continues to be linked with an exit from Man Utd.

It’s been an unhappy stint at Old Trafford for the 30-year-old, as he has managed just five goals and nine assists in 45 appearances for the Red Devils since his move from Arsenal in January 2018.

Given his influence and impact for the Gunners, it will be bitterly disappointing for all concerned at Man Utd that he hasn’t been able to replicate that form in Manchester, and it could be time for him to move on rather than have another season to prove his worth.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remained coy on the situation on Friday as he addressed the media’s questions, with the Metro noting that he conceded that talks were ongoing with another club, but he left the door open for Sanchez to stay as he seemingly has plans to give him a key role this season.

Time will tell if Sanchez is keen on remaining at United, but according to Calciomercato, there could be a key breakthrough in his switch to Inter on Monday as it’s suggested that there could be an agreement on crucial elements of his touted move to Italy.

It’s suggested that details over the initial loan deal need to be formalised, from the buy-out figure to sign him outright next summer to how his salary will be split this year and his contract with the Nerazzurri from next summer onwards.

Nevertheless, it’s reiterated in the report that Man Utd could reach an agreement with Inter on Monday, with the Italian giants likely to be focusing on their Serie A season opener against Lecce first before switching their attention to transfer matters.

On one hand it’s a bold move from Solskjaer to potentially let Sanchez leave too after seeing Romelu Lukaku join Inter this summer which in turn would put the pressure and responsibility of scoring goals this season on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

In contrast, it could be argued that United may well be set to lose a lot of quality and depth up front, and that could hurt them when it comes to trying to compete on multiple fronts this season.