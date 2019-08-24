Video: Anthony Martial denied clear penalty for Manchester United with farcical decision

Menu

Video: Anthony Martial denied clear penalty for Manchester United with farcidal decision

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United look to have been denied a pretty obvious penalty here as neither the referee nor VAR flagged it up.

Anthony Martial can be seen racing into the box in the video below before being dragged down, preventing him from making proper contact on his attempted shot.

The Frenchman should surely have been awarded a spot kick for this, with Man Utd still 1-0 down at home to Crystal Palace.

If they go on to lose this match, they’ll surely look back at this bizarre call and rightly feel they were robbed…

