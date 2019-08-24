Menu

Unai Emery slammed as these Arsenal fans identify two players who need to be starting matches after poor performance vs Liverpool

Loads of Arsenal fans are unhappy with manager Unai Emery for overlooking both Lucas Torreira and Alexandre Lacazette against Liverpool today.

Neither player made it into Emery’s starting line up, which increasingly looks a big mistake by the Spanish tactician as his side are currently 3-1 down and surely heading for another heavy defeat at Anfield.

Arsenal have a terrible recent record away to Liverpool, and they’ve been put to the sword again today as it looks like Emery got his team selection a bit wrong.

While David Luiz has had a poor game at the back, it also seems clear that the likes of Granit Xhaka in midfield and both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe up front haven’t really done enough.

Torreira and Lacazette were both key players for the Gunners last season, and the Uruguay international showed his quality by pulling a goal back for the team today once he was brought on.

Here’s some reaction from Arsenal fans on Twitter…

