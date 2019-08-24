“Automatic L” – Nicolas Pepe makes Arsenal XI but one Unai Emery call has these Gunners fans fuming

Arsenal fans are unhappy at seeing the team to take on Liverpool in their big Premier League game this afternoon.

Despite Nicolas Pepe getting his first start for Arsenal, loads of Gunners fans are taking issue with Unai Emery putting Granit Xhaka back into the team from the start.

The Switzerland international has not done a great deal to justify his prominent first-team role at Arsenal, but yet continues to earn the trust of his managers.

Arsenal made a fine start to the season with two wins from their first two games against Newcastle United and Burnley, so it’s unclear why Emery felt the need to change his midfield around.

Matteo Guendouzi also starts and has shone this season, but it’s hard to see why Xhaka should automatically be in again ahead of someone like Lucas Torreira, or one of Joe Willock or Dani Ceballos in a deeper role.

Here’s some Twitter reaction to the Arsenal line up to take on Liverpool…

Xhaka starting is an automatic L — Sahil (@SNaveel97) August 24, 2019

What is xhaka doing in this lineup? https://t.co/IwXQ0Ulkvq — Jo` (@jonathanginger_) August 24, 2019

It seems Emery has a blind spot with Xhaka — John Fairclough (@JohnJig) August 24, 2019

Granit Xhaka is the poison Wenger and Emery have chosen to die by. — Ifreke Inyang (@Ifreke) August 24, 2019

The Xhaka and Emery bromance is killing us https://t.co/2yk0iE4c1P — MM (@MoeyMilan) August 24, 2019

Unai Emery has to be plain stupid to start Granit Xhaka — Twita Adele (@Emmysys) August 24, 2019