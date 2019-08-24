Video: Arsenal starlet produces filthy skill to humiliate one of Liverpool’s best players

Arsenal youngster Joe Willock looks a real talent, with this nutmeg on Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold a real highlight from a strong first-half showing at Anfield.

Watch the skill video below as Willock gets past Alexander-Arnold – one of Liverpool’s star performers over the last couple of seasons – like he’s not there.

Willock sent Alexander-Arnold for a hot dog. ?pic.twitter.com/oH6zqEugPm — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) August 24, 2019

Although not the biggest name prior to this season, Willock now seems to be firmly in Unai Emery’s first-team plans this term, making his third successive start of the campaign this afternoon.

Arsenal fans will hope the 20-year-old can continue to develop and produce more fine moments like this.