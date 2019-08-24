Video: Arsenal youngster scores screamer to get off the mark for loan club

Arsenal youngster Jordi Osei-Tutu has scored a stunning first goal for loan club Bochum.

As you can see in the video below, the 20-year-old full-back gets a beautiful contact on a volley from a corner, firing a perfect shot into the top corner.

Osei-Tutu is not the biggest name at the Emirates Stadium just yet, but he’s shown some promise in his young career so far and this goal is sure to grab Gooners’ attention.

Fans will hope he can continue to provide moments of brilliance like this and one day do a job for the Arsenal first-team.