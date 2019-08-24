Chelsea star repays Frank Lampard’s faith in him by joining elite list

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has joined an impressive club today by becoming one of the Blues’ youngest scorers of a brace in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old didn’t make the most convincing start to the season despite impressing in loan spells away from Stamford Bridge in the past, but it may be that he’s now finding his feet in Frank Lampard’s first-team.

See the stat below from Opta on Twitter, as they reveal Abraham is now the third youngest Chelsea player in the Premier League era to net twice in a match:

21 – Tammy Abraham (21y 326d) is the third youngest player to score twice in a Premier League game for Chelsea, after Mark Nicholls v Coventry in January 1998 (20y 225d) and Eddie Newton v Tottenham in December 1992 (20y 358d). Bracing. #NORCHE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 24, 2019

While it’s only one game, it does show how rare it’s been for young players to shine for Chelsea, particularly in the Roman Abramovich era of big-money signings.

The club’s transfer ban this summer meant CFC could not sign a more established centre-forward, but Lampard and everyone else at the club will now be hoping Abraham is showing what he can do.

The England youth international has been prolific in spells at Bristol City and Aston Villa on loan, so may now be ready to perform at the highest level.