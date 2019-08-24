Chelsea face Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday looking to pick up their first win of the Premier League season.

The Blues fell to a heavy defeat to Man Utd in their opener before being held to a draw by Leicester City last weekend.

In turn, Frank Lampard will be hoping that his wait for a first win as Chelsea boss ends this time round, as he’ll be desperate for a morale boost for his side to help build some momentum.

He’s made two changes to the XI that faced Leicester with N’Golo Kante ruled out after suffering an injury blow during the week, while Tammy Abraham comes back into the side to replace Olivier Giroud up front.

Based on the responses below though, many Chelsea fans weren’t impressed with the decision to bring the youngster back into the starting XI, with some even calling for Michy Batshuayi to be given an opportunity to impress.

As noted by the Guardian, Lampard has called upon the Belgian striker to improve his fitness levels in order to be able to adapt to his demands and style of play on and off the ball, and so perhaps until he feels comfortable with the improvement in training, Batshuayi will have to settle for a bench role.

As for Kante, The Sun reported during the week that he suffered an ankle injury and having now been ruled out of this encounter, Chelsea will be hoping that it isn’t serious and that he can return next weekend.

Team news is in! ? What do you think?#NORCHE pic.twitter.com/6BYNDZ1G3b — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 24, 2019

MICHY ROBBED — @chris (@Chris2017CFC) August 24, 2019

Abraham again ?? — Super Frank Era (@SuperFrankEra) August 24, 2019

Are you not tired of Abraham? — Notorious Nino? (@elninomich) August 24, 2019

What does Michy have to do to get a chance ffs? — Zero (@CamCFC1997) August 24, 2019

Abraham starting? We’ve lost — . (@Armpiitinho) August 24, 2019

Lampard Out! Abraham again ?? — SarriSauce (@Sarrismo2019) August 24, 2019