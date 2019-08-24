Crystal Palace hilariously troll Manchester United as earlier tweet backfires spectacularly

Crystal Palace have hilariously trolled Manchester United on Twitter after their 2-1 win at Old Trafford in this afternoon’s Premier League clash.

The Eagles scored a stoppage time winner to pick up all three points against the Red Devils – their first away win against them in the Premier League era.

United had levelled things up late on before conceding even later on, and also missed a penalty against Roy Hodgson’s side.

After such a resounding opening day win over Chelsea, it’s fair to say Man Utd have been brought back down to earth in a big way today.

Palace have now rubbed salt into their opponents’ wounds by bringing up an earlier tweet in which they stated they wished they were playing Chelsea again…

MUFC obviously hoped this would be a cheeky dig at the Blues, but it’s now been made to look pretty silly as they truly did have a much more difficult time against Palace today.

Bravo to the CPFC Twitter admin for this one!