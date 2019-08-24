Menu

Tottenham risk losing £50m star to Champions League giants if two other major deals go through

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham star Christian Eriksen will reportedly be targeted by Juventus before the end of the transfer window in Europe as long as two other potential big deals go through.

According to the Daily Mirror, Paris Saint-Germain are looking at replacements for star player Neymar as he continues to be linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

MORE: Tottenham star undergoes medical ahead of completing transfer away

Among those is Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, but Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is also said to be an option for the French giants.

And if Juve do sell Dybala to PSG, the Mirror claim the Serie A giants would then go after Eriksen to replace the Argentine in Maurizio Sarri’s squad.

This makes sense as Eriksen is in the final year of his Tottenham contract, so could be available on the cheap this summer as Spurs won’t want to risk losing him on a free in a year’s time.

christian eriksen

Christian Eriksen to be targeted by Juventus if Paulo Dybala completes PSG transfer

paulo dybala new juventus kit

Paulo Dybala could be set to replace Neymar at PSG

psg star neymar

Neymar could be off to Real Madrid or Barcelona, sparking a transfer merry-go-round

More Stories / Latest News

The Daily Mail have previously claimed the Denmark international could be allowed to leave if Spurs receive an offer in the region of £50million before September 2nd.

Eriksen could no doubt be a big hit at a top club like Juventus, though he’d be a huge loss to Tottenham and English football as a whole after lighting up the Premier League in recent years.

More Stories Christian Eriksen Neymar Paulo Dybala