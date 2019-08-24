Tottenham star Christian Eriksen will reportedly be targeted by Juventus before the end of the transfer window in Europe as long as two other potential big deals go through.

According to the Daily Mirror, Paris Saint-Germain are looking at replacements for star player Neymar as he continues to be linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Among those is Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, but Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is also said to be an option for the French giants.

And if Juve do sell Dybala to PSG, the Mirror claim the Serie A giants would then go after Eriksen to replace the Argentine in Maurizio Sarri’s squad.

This makes sense as Eriksen is in the final year of his Tottenham contract, so could be available on the cheap this summer as Spurs won’t want to risk losing him on a free in a year’s time.

The Daily Mail have previously claimed the Denmark international could be allowed to leave if Spurs receive an offer in the region of £50million before September 2nd.

Eriksen could no doubt be a big hit at a top club like Juventus, though he’d be a huge loss to Tottenham and English football as a whole after lighting up the Premier League in recent years.