Gareth Bale ready to quit Real Madrid for Premier League transfer in January

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has reportedly come to an agreement with the club to leave in the January transfer window.

And if Bale does move on, a return to the Premier League would supposedly be the Wales international’s favoured next destination, according to Diario Gol.

It remains to be seen, however, if any top English clubs will take a gamble on the former Tottenham star at this stage of his career.

Bale has not been at his best in a Real Madrid shirt for some time now and has had his fitness troubles in recent times.

Having recently turned 30, there’s every chance now that we’ve seen the best of Bale at the highest level of the game, and that a move to a lesser league might be what’s best for him next.

This came close to happening earlier in the summer, though the Guardian report that Real blocked Bale’s move to Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning late on.

It may be that a similar deal could be struck in the winter, with Diario Gol suggesting an agreement is already there between the player and his club.