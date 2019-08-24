Man United fans took to Twitter this afternoon to hammer David De Gea for his performance against Crystal Palace.

United suffered their first defeat of the season today, as Roy Hodgson’s side came away from Old Trafford with a 2-1 win thanks to goals form Ayew and Van Aanholt.

The home side found their goal thanks to a fine strike from Daniel James, with Marcus Rashford also missing a penalty during the tie, as Solskjaer’s side succumbed to an embarrassing defeat in what was just their second home game of the season.

Although a fair few United players didn’t exactly play well vs Palace, fans of the club flocked to social media to single out David Ge Gea following his display.

Palace’s second goal was completely the Spaniard’s fault, as he let Van Aanholt’s shot in at his near post when it looked easier to save.

De Gea’s mistake ended up costing United a draw today, and given this, these fans certainly haven’t taken lightly to the Spanish international following full time…

De geas near post again…. where’s all the fucking de gea lovers! Told you he was shit in fucking January. Cunt couldn’t even catch a cold. Fucking disgrace — cockney red (@cockneyred2) August 24, 2019

De gea shouldn't be getting a new mega contract, last season and today have shown he is no longer very good. Get rid of him, disgraceful player. Everyone can see this except solskjaer. #mufc #oleout #Woodwardout #GlazersOut #solskjaerout — Carryunwind (@carryunwind) August 24, 2019

United need to get rid of De Gea — H (@Haych24_) August 24, 2019

Why didnt they get rid of De Gea for squillions? Romero's better. — MediaPenguin (@BarryEditor1) August 24, 2019

Wtf….get rid of de gea… — ?PoGsTa? (@TheBigRedDevil1) August 24, 2019

Sell de gea , use Romero and invest elsewhere in the team . — kanish shirodkar (@kanishshiro786) August 24, 2019