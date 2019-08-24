Menu

“Get rid of him” – Some Man United fans turn on “disgraceful” Red Devils star following display in 2-1 loss vs Palace

Man United fans took to Twitter this afternoon to hammer David De Gea for his performance against Crystal Palace.

United suffered their first defeat of the season today, as Roy Hodgson’s side came away from Old Trafford with a 2-1 win thanks to goals form Ayew and Van Aanholt.

The home side found their goal thanks to a fine strike from Daniel James, with Marcus Rashford also missing a penalty during the tie, as Solskjaer’s side succumbed to an embarrassing defeat in what was just their second home game of the season.

Although a fair few United players didn’t exactly play well vs Palace, fans of the club flocked to social media to single out David Ge Gea following his display.

Palace’s second goal was completely the Spaniard’s fault, as he let Van Aanholt’s shot in at his near post when it looked easier to save.

De Gea’s mistake ended up costing United a draw today, and given this, these fans certainly haven’t taken lightly to the Spanish international following full time…

