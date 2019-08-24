Menu

Video: Harvey Barnes nearly breaks the net with early goal of the season contender for Leicester vs Sheffield United

Leicester City FC Sheffield United FC
Posted by

Leicester City youngster Harvey Barnes has already scored a goal of the season contender with this absolute thunderbastard strike against Sheffield United.

Watch below as the 21-year-old smashes home a perfect volley that doesn’t look too far off breaking the back of the Sheffield United net.

Leicester look impressive today, having also led earlier on after a Jamie Vardy goal neatly created by James Maddison.

This, however, is something truly special from Barnes as he truly announces himself in the Premier League after a number of spells away on loan from the King Power Stadium.

More Stories / Video
More Stories Harvey Barnes