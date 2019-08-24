Video: Harvey Barnes nearly breaks the net with early goal of the season contender for Leicester vs Sheffield United

Leicester City youngster Harvey Barnes has already scored a goal of the season contender with this absolute thunderbastard strike against Sheffield United.
Watch below as the 21-year-old smashes home a perfect volley that doesn’t look too far off breaking the back of the Sheffield United net.
GOAL Sheff Utd 1-2 Leicester (70 mins)
Stunning strike! The ball drops to Harvey Barnes on the edge of the box and he powers it into the top corner#SHULEI
— EPLWORLD.COM ENGLISH (@EPLWorldUK) August 24, 2019
Leicester look impressive today, having also led earlier on after a Jamie Vardy goal neatly created by James Maddison.
This, however, is something truly special from Barnes as he truly announces himself in the Premier League after a number of spells away on loan from the King Power Stadium.