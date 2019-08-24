Menu

“He looks a really good player”- Arsenal summer signing backed to succeed at the club

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson feels that Nicolas Pepe has the prerequisites to become successful at the club.

The Ivorian winger became a highly sought-after player thanks to his performances for Lille last season. Pepe netted 23 goals and delivered 13 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

SEE MORE: ‘This is not a kindergarten place’ – Gary Neville warns Arsenal over crucial team selection vs Liverpool

Arsenal managed to sign him for a club-record transfer fee of £72 million as reported by Sky Sports. Pepe has featured in both of the Gunners’ Premier League matches albeit as a substitute.

Merson feels that the 24-year-old can be successful at the Emirates. In his column for the Daily Star, the former Arsenal man wrote: “I know Pepe has yet to prove himself here but I think he’s going to be a big success. He looks a really good player. You don’t pay the kind of money Arsenal did for him if you’re not 100 per cent sure he is going to be a top player. It’s very rare players who cost that much end up being a dud.”

Pepe is undoubtedly a player Arsenal will heavily rely on in their quest to reach the Champions League next season. The Ivorian can be a massive threat on the right-wing thanks to his pace, dribbling and shooting ability.

Arsenal play Liverpool at Anfield and there’s a good chance Unai Emery will start Pepe today. The 24-year-old will certainly trouble the Liverpool attackers.

More Stories about Nicolas Pepe
More Stories Nicolas Pepe