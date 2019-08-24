“I’m not convinced by him” – Pundit Jason Cundy reveals he has his doubts over West Ham boss Pellegrini

Jason Cundy has recently revealed that he has his doubts over the abilities of West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini.

A lot is going to be expected of Pellegrini this season given the players he’s managed to bring in this summer.

Stars like Pablo Fornals and Sebastien Haller has been brought in for hefty fees this window just gone, and following this, we’re sure Hammers fans are going to have high expectations for this season.

However, it doesn’t seem like Jason Cundy is too optimistic on West Ham’s chances, as the Ex-Premier League star isn’t too fond of manager Pellegrini.

As per Forever West Ham, when speaking on TalkSport recently, Cundy stated “I’m not convinced by Pellegrini if I’m honest. I’m not totally convinced that given where West Ham want to be and the money they’ve spent”.

Last year, Pellegrini managed to secure a top-half finish with the Hammers, with the east London club finishing just five points off of a Europa League place as well.

Pellegrini has shown in the past that he’s a quality manager, with the Chilean even managing to win the Premier League title with Man City back in the 2013/14 season.

It’ll be interesting to see how West Ham fair this season given the new players they’ve brought in, and whether Cundy is right to have his doubts over manager Pellegrini.