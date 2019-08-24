Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that Christian Eriksen’s current situation is not good for him and the club.

The Danish international has entered the final 12 months of his contract and is yet to extend it. Eriksen has been linked to a move to Real Madrid with Don Balon claiming on Thursday that Los Blancos are close to signing him.

The 27-year-old was terrific for Spurs last season. scoring 10 goals and providing 17 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions. This season, he has featured in both of the club’s Premier League matches and will most likely start against Newcastle tomorrow.

Pochettino feels that Eriksen’s contract situation at the club is not for him or the club. As quoted by Guardian, the Argentine said: “It’s not the best situation for him [Eriksen] and for everyone. It is not what I think the club or the player expected [it] to be. You cannot put a finger on the problem. You try to minimalise the problem, try to treat the situation. This is an important player who needs to help the team with his performances.

“I am always open to help the club and to help the decision of Daniel [Levy, the chairman]. I know really well that decisions like this are not easy but I always try to be in the position to take the best benefit for the club. And for the player, too. The most important thing is to try to take the best decision for both sides.”

Eriksen has so far amassed 66 goals and 86 assists in 279 appearances for Spurs and will certainly go down as a club legend. However, the North London outfit will certainly prefer having him around for another couple of years or so.

Even if the Danish international leaves the club in the ongoing transfer window, Tottenham have a fine replacement in Giovani Lo Celso.