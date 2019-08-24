Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that his team’s reaction to setbacks is something which has impressed him early in the season.

The Reds started their season by drubbing Norwich City 4-1 before overcoming Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup last week. The Champions League winners then beat Southampton 2-1 to reach the top of the league table. Before starting their Premier League campaign, the Reds put up a tough fight against Manchester City in the Community Shield but lost on penalties.

Klopp hailed his team for being fearless and responding well to setbacks in this season so far. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the German said: “The start to the season has been intensive, yes, but this group of players have embraced that. They don’t view intensity as being something to fear. It’s actually part of our make-up – it’s our identity as a team.

“The other factor, from the start of this season, that has given me so much joy, has been once again the ability to absorb and react to setbacks. It’s been there early and it will need to remain. Be it conceding first in matches, such as against Man City or Chelsea, losing a key player during a game to an injury, or just responding to general setbacks during a game, we have shown our best face in our reaction.

“We are a side which, if and when knocked down, has the ability to bounce back off the canvas and be ready to engage again. There’ll be times, both today and during the season, when we face big setbacks and have big hurdles to clear. But with this team I know we will also rise and not sink. This is what I love about them so much.”

So far, Liverpool haven’t been the lethal side they were last season but their character has remained the same. A simple example would be how the team responded in the second half of the Community Shield. Despite having a poor first half when they conceded a goal, the Reds gave Manchester City a hard time and eventually managed to find an equaliser and take the match to penalties. They could’ve even won the match if it wasn’t for Kyle Walker’s magnificent goal-line clearance in the dying moments.

Liverpool play their third Premier League match against Arsenal at Anfield today and will hope to produce a strong showing against the Gunners to extend their winning run in the Premier League to 12 matches.