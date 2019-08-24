Manchester United already have an eye on the January transfer window as they plan to make a bid for Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison.

The talented 22-year-old looks one of the best up-and-coming talents in the Premier League right now, and an ideal fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s style of play at Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mirror, Man Utd plan to make a bid for Maddison, but are aware Leicester are likely to command a similar fee to the one the Red Devils paid them for Harry Maguire in the summer – around £80million.

This could be well worth it in the long run, but it may also mean United will wait until next summer to try their luck with the England Under-21 international as there may be more time to negotiate a better deal.

Leicester will obviously be more reluctant to let one of their best players go in the middle of a campaign, but MUFC fans would no doubt love to see Maddison in red in the near future.

The youngster was superb for the Foxes again today as he showed great vision and technique to set up Jamie Vardy to score against Sheffield United.