Juventus have reportedly been warned not to expect a discount on Mauro Icardi from Inter if they intend on leaving it until the last minute to launch a bid.

The transfer deadline in Italy passes on September 2, and so there is plenty of time for business to be done between now and then for the sides in Serie A to continue to strengthen their respective squads.

SEE MORE: Juventus midfield star set for €60m move to Barcelona

Speculation has been rife over Icardi’s future at Inter given he was stripped of the captaincy last season and lost the No.9 shirt to new signing Romelu Lukaku this summer.

In turn, question marks remain over whether or not he forms part of Antonio Conte’s plans this year and rumours continue to link him with an exit.

As reported by Calciomercato though, Inter are said to have warned their rivals Juventus that they shouldn’t expect a discount on the Argentine international if their intention is to leave it as late as possible before making a bid.

It’s suggested that Icardi’s price-tag could even increase in the final few days of the window from €65m to €70m, and so Juve would be well advised to make their move sooner rather than later if they intend to try and prise Icardi away from the Nerazzurri.

The 26-year-old has had his troubles off the pitch but his quality on it is not up for debate as evidenced by his record of 124 goals in 219 appearances for Inter since he joined them in 2013.

It would be quite the controversial move to swap Inter for Juve, but given the arrival of Lukaku this summer, Conte seemingly has his preferred target man and will surely be ready to green light Icardi’s exit if a suitable offer is made.

Nevertheless, as they look to try and topple Juve in the Serie A title race this season coupled with their hopes of competing in the Champions League, perhaps having two world-class strikers in the squad will be needed to challenge on multiple fronts.