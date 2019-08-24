Chelsea manager Frank Lampard feels that Michy Batshuayi has the ability to trouble the opposition defenders but needs to be fitter.

The Belgian international arrived at Stamford Bridge from Marseille in 2016 for a transfer fee reported to be £33 million according to BBC. So far, the 25-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular for the club, making only 53 appearances with 19 goals and 4 assists to his name.

After scoring 6 goals in 13 appearances during a loan spell at Crystal Palace last season, the striker has returned to Chelsea but is yet to make an appearance this season with Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham being preferred instead.

Lampard has said that Batshuayi needs to train hard to be fitter and is willing to work with him on that. As quoted by Guardian, the Chelsea manager said: “Every training session has to be an opportunity to work and get fitter and train on the edge, whether it is a simple game, possession or running. Not just Michy – all the players have to understand that.

“Yes, Michy could be fitter but so can the others. I will work with Michy. What I demand from the strikers is that they work hard off the ball because we want to win the ball back high up the pitch. It needs a lot of work. Also to be a striker who is always going to give defenders a problem by always attacking the defensive line. Michy has the qualities to do that and I want to work with him to achieve that.”

Batshuayi didn’t even make Chelsea’s bench for their first two Premier League matches but with Giroud approaching his mid-30s and Abraham requiring some maturity, the Belgian could still get first-team opportunities this season.

Having gained only a point from their first two league games, the Blues will hope to register their first win of the season today against Norwich City at Carrow Road.