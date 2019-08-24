Video: Robert Lewandowski scores free-kick screamer for Bayern Munich against Schalke

Robert Lewandowski is looking lethal as ever after scoring an absolute beauty of a free-kick for Bayern Munich against Schalke today.

Watch below as the Poland international places a perfect effort into the top corner from long range, scoring for the ninth game in a row against these opponents.

Was there ever any doubt? ? Perfection from Robert Lewandowski! ?? He has scored against Schalke in a NINTH successive game ? pic.twitter.com/2BkKkgSmEn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 24, 2019

Lewandowski is truly one of the best strikers in the world on his day, and goals like this show why he’s enjoyed such a prolific record during his career in the Bundesliga.

Bayern fans will certainly be watching this one again and again, and we can’t blame them!