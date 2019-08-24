Liverpool have won 12 Premier League games in a row for the first time ever after today’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal.

The Reds have been in superb form for some time now, taking the Premier League title race against Manchester City to the final day of last season due to picking up win after win.

That’s continued into this season, with Jurgen Klopp’s men now winning all three of their opening three matches, with goals from Joel Matip and Mohamed Salah doing the job against the Gunners today.

It’s quite surprising to learn that Liverpool haven’t managed this long a run of wins during the Premier League era, but Opta claim they’ve now equalled their record set during 1990.

12 – @LFC have won 12 consecutive Premier League games, their best-ever winning streak in the competition – it has also equalled their longest winning run in league competition (12 between April-October 1990 under Kenny Dalglish). Victorious. pic.twitter.com/8EEVCIII0J — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 24, 2019

LFC still have a little while to go if they are to achieve the all-time winning run, with Manchester City currently holding that record after 18 consecutive victories in 2017/18.

Still, anything close to that is a pretty decent achievement, and Liverpool fans will be glad to see their side look like being serious title contenders again after coming flying out of the blocks this term.

Here’s that Liverpool winning run in full…

Liverpool 4-2 Burnley

Fulham 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham

Southampton 1-3 Liverpool

Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea

Cardiff City 0-2 Liverpool

Liverpool 5-0 Huddersfield Town

Newcastle 2-3 Liverpool

Liverpool 2-0 Wolves

Liverpool 4-1 Norwich

Southampton 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal